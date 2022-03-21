Bihar Bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav Exults 'BJP Doesn't Care For Any Ally' As Party Snubs VIP

With allies BJP and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) deciding to field separate candidates for the Bochaha bypoll, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at the ruling coalition in Bihar. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Mukesh Paswan, who had won the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on a VIP ticket. While Bochaha was allocated to VIP back then as a part of the seat-sharing agreement, BJP has announced Baby Kumari as its candidate from this seat for the by-election scheduled to take place on April 12.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "It (BJP) will finish whoever stays with Nitish. BJP does not care about any of its allies. It only cares about the agenda of RSS."

BJP's tiff with VIP intensified after the latter not only contested the UP election solo but also exhorted his supporters to vote against the saffron party. At present, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani is serving as the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet. Earlier on January 20, he dared BJP to walk out of the alliance in Bihar if it has a problem with the functioning of the state government.

The VIP chief was quoted as saying by ANI, "CM Nitish Kumar is running Bihar government successfully and I'm with him. If they (BJP) have any problem, they can walk out." Hinting at a future alliance with RJD, he added, "I'm a follower of Lalu Ji and Tejashwi Yadav is like my younger brother. We would do politics together the day we come to a consensus."

जो नीतीश जी के साथ रहेगा, उसे वो इस्तेमाल कर खत्म कर ही देंगे। बीजेपी को किसी सहयोगी से मतलब नहीं है उन्हें बस अपने से मतलब और RSS एजेंडे से मतलब है: बिहार विधानसभा उपचुनाव में बीजेपी द्वारा अपने प्रत्याशी को बोचहा (मुजफ्फरपुर) से टिकट देने पर तेजस्वी यादव, RJD pic.twitter.com/iztD9oZ1TU — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 20, 2022

VIP's role in Bihar polls & JDU's reduced clout

Formerly a set designer in Bollywood, Sahani turned to politics by initially supporting BJP. He formed his own party on November 4, 2018. While he was a part of the press conference of Mahagatbandhan to announce the seat-sharing formula on October 3, Sahani stormed out saying that he had been backstabbed by RJD.

Though he declared that his party would field candidates in all 243 seats of Bihar, VIP subsequently joined NDA and won 4 out of 11 seats in the Assembly election.

As NDA won a very slender majority in the state Assembly with 125 seats as against the Mahagatbandhan's 110, VIP's 4 elected MLAs played a vital role in the formation of the government. Meanwhile, BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.