Bihar Bypolls: Campaigning By Lalu Yadav Backfired For RJD, Claims Union Minister Paras

After JD(U) swept the Bihar bypolls, Union Minister Pashupati Kumat Paras on Tuesday contended that the campaigning by Lalu Yadav had backfired for RJD. The younger brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Paras currently heads one of the LJP factions- Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. Thanking the people of Bihar, he mentioned that his party had put in a lot of effort in both Kusheshwar Asthan as well as Tarapur. According to him, Yadav who returned to Bihar after three years had a negative impact on voters as they relived memories of his party's infamous 15-year tenure in power.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras remarked, "There is no doubt that Lalu Ji is a national leader. But he is very old now. He is worried as he is suffering from many illnesses and also owing to the fight in the family. What will he do if his party has split?"

"As per our analysis, RJD's votes reduced after Lalu Ji campaigned. People again recollected the (RJD tenure) from 1990 to 2005 when he would say that Baniya is useless. His party's (Tarapur) candidate Arun Kumar belongs to the same community," he added.

RJD fails to win Bihar bypolls

The Assembly constituencies of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur went to the polls on October 30 while the counting of votes took place on November 2. The disarray in the opposition ranks was visible as Congress quit the Mahagatbandhan after RJD refused to let it contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat where its candidate Ashok Kumar lost to JD(U)'s Shashi Bhushan Hajari in the 2020 Assembly polls by a margin of 7222 votes. The war of words between the two parties escalated after AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that RJD was BJP's B-team.

However, Congress' gambit to go solo failed miserably as both its candidates lost their deposits this time. In Kusheshwar Asthan, JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari trounced RJD's Ganesh Bharti by 12,695 votes whereas Congress' Atirek Kumar got only 4.28% of the total votes. On the other hand, Tarapur was a close contest with RJD's Arun Kumar maintaining a lead over JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh until Round 18 of counting.

Ultimately, he lost to Singh by a thin margin of 3852 votes. In another embarrassment for the Sonia Gandhi-led party, the LJP faction of Chirag Paswan outperformed it in terms of votes. As a result of its victory in the by-elections, JD(U)'s tally has increased to 45 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.