Bihar Bypolls: CM Nitish Renews Vows With Frenemy Lalu Yadav; 'Why Doesn't He Shoot Me?'

'Why doesn't Lalu Prasad Yadav get me shot?' mockingly asked Bihar Chief Minister, breaking silence on RJD chief 's assertion to finish Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Addressing the media on the ongoing campaign with respect to the by-polls in two seats of Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, Nitish Kumar said that the mood of the people of the constituencies seemed just 'fine'. Reacting to reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav also campaigning for the two seats, he said, 'Let him campaign."

Lalu Prasad Yadav had earlier in the day said that now that he is back in Bihar, 'Nitish Kumar will be finished'. When the media asked Nitish Kumar about the same, the Bihar Chief Minister burst out laughing, and said, "Why doesn't he get me shot instead. That's the maximum he can do."

'They were in power for 15 years, why didn't they strive for employment?'

Nitish Kumar also took the opportunity to respond to the issue of employment continuously being raised by RJD. The Bihar Chief Minister said, "Haven't you all seen how much we have worked for employment in the times of COVID. Besides, the work that is being done in other domains as well, be it in the field of education or employment, we have worked for it all."

Hitting indirectly at Lalu Yadav, he added, "If there's someone who does not know what time it is, what is the scenario, then how will they know. There's no reasonable explanation for these points. The people who got so many opportunities to work, 15-15 years they worked, they should specifically not be talking about this."

For the by-polls, JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Meanwhile, the opponents of JDU which were in alliance earlier as a 'Mahagathbandhan', have now parted ways because of differences. The differences began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. Congress miffed, announced that it would fight all elections from here on single-handedly, and fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwar Asthan.