In a setback for Congress and RJD in Bihar, the ruling JD(U) managed to retain the Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats in the by-elections held on October 30. The disarray in the opposition ranks was visible as Congress quit the Mahagatbandhan after RJD refused to let it contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, a seat where its candidate Ashok Kumar lost to JD(U)'s Shashi Bhushan Hajari in the 2020 Assembly polls by a margin of 7222 votes. However, Congress' gambit to go solo failed miserably as both its candidates lost their deposits this time.

In Kusheshwar Asthan, JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari trounced RJD's Ganesh Bharti by 12,695 votes whereas Congress' Atirek Kumar got only 4.28% of the total votes. Interestingly, the LJP faction led by Jamui MP Chirag Paswan- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured 20 more votes than Congress in this constituency. Meanwhile, RJD claimed vindication after Bharti won 45.72% of the votes which is much more than what Congress' candidate got (34.26%) in the last election when the two parties contested as allies.

On the other hand, Tarapur was a close contest with RJD's Arun Kumar maintaining a lead over JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh until Round 18 of counting. Ultimately, he lost to Singh by a thin margin of 3852 votes. Even here, the Chirag Paswan-led party's candidate won 1774 more votes than his Congress counterpart. Just like Kusheshwar Asthan, RJD improved its voteshare from 32.8% in the 2020 Assembly election to 44.35%. Taking to Twitter, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party pointed out that its support base had expanded beyond its traditional votebank.

ये आरम्भ है। नई पार्टी और नए चुनाव चिन्ह को बिहार की जनता ने एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी से भी ज्यादा सराहा है। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में चुनाव लड़ने के बावजूद पहले ही प्रयास में बिहार में तीसरे पायदान पर पहुंच गई लोजपा (रामविलास)। जिन्होंने हमें समर्थन दिया उन्हें करबद्ध धन्यवाद। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) November 2, 2021

RJD-Congress rift

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan which ultimately resulted in the latter's loss. After the split in the Mahagatbandhan ahead of the bypolls, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that RJD was the B-team of BJP.

Amid the war of words between RJD and Congress leaders, Sonia Gandhi spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav on October 26 to salvage the situation. Talking about the phone call, the RJD supremo stated, "I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I said I'm fine, your party is an all-India party so get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to the ruling party) and call a meeting of all people".

(Source: ECI website)