Bihar Bypolls: 'Mokama & Gopalganj Rejected Lalu-Nitish's Mahagathbandhan,' Says Sushil

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday, November 6, reacted to the results of Bihar by-polls and stated that the people of Mokama and Gopalganj constituencies have rejected the Mahagathbandhan government.

Even though the Mokama seat is won by RJD's Neelam Devi, Sushil claimed that the reason behind the victory is Anant Singh's popularity and not CM Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, the BJP MP said, "The voters of Mokama and Gopalganj have rejected Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav along with the Mahagathbandhan. Mokama's win is the victory of Anant Singh and not of Lalu-Nitish as Singh has won elections 6 times out of 7 since 2020 irrespective of the party."

"This time BJP contested elections for the first time and it managed to garner 62,758 votes in Anant's stronghold constituency which is a huge achievement. JDU voters voted for BJP in large numbers. The Gopalganj voters had paid a massive tribute to late MLA Subhash Singh by making BJP win the seat," he added.

RJD's Neelam Devi wins & retains Mokama Assembly seat

In the first bypoll result declared, RJD's Neelam Devi won and retained the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes. She defeated BJP nominee Sonam Devi. Neelam Devi's MLA husband Anant Singh's disqualification has necessitated the by-election. Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.

"My victory was certain. I had already said there was nobody else in my contest. It was just a formality. Mokama is the land of Parshuram, people won't get lured. Vidhayak ji(Anant Singh) served people. They're giving the result now," said Neelam Devi after winning.

The BJP contested from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies.

Meanwhile, the BJP retained the Gopalganj assembly seat with its candidate Kusum Devi, wife of MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polling 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.