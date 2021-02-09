Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Dissatisfied BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Revolts; Makes Allegations

Ahead of the Bihar cabinet expansion, senior BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh on Tuesday has revolted against certain state BJP leaders who have ignored him in the cabinet expansion.

"I am not worried about becoming a minister, but what I am worried about is while forming the cabinet, the eligibilities were not looked into. People with criminal antecedents are being made ministers. The Bihar political leaders kept the Prime Minister and Home Minister in the dark, fooled the party (BJP), and included all the wrong leaders into the cabinet. Most of them belong to Upper Castes, and the person who did not get too many votes has been made the Deputy Chief Minister. These people have manipulated everyone and have filled the cabinet with just Yadavs and Banias."

Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet on Tuesday, an official said. Induction of new members in the state cabinet will take place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan where they will be administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan. The state cabinet at present has 14 members, including the Chief Minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

While the BJP is said to have been demanding a lion's share, Kumar is said to have been keen on a formula in which the saffron party and the JD(U) had equal representation. It has been the contention of the JD(U), which had been the senior coalition partner in the state until the assembly elections, that it has not lost its support base as evident from its vote share and that the steep decline in its tally was to be blamed on the rebellion from LJP headed by Chirag Paswan whom the BJP failed to rein in.

Banking on Nitish's 15-year consecutive term, the NDA had flaunted his '7 promises', listing the various schemes and development work carried out by his government in the past tenures during the poll campaign. Faced with anti-incumbency, the NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP emerging with an edge over the JDU. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, while BJP bettered its tally winning 74 seats. BJP further asserted its dominance, by shifting Nitish's preferred deputy - Sushil Modi to the Rajya Sabha and installing two deputy CMs - 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead.

