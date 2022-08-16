After 31 more Ministers were inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday, Governor Phagu Chauhan allocated portfolios to them on the advice of Nitish Kumar. While the CM has retained the Home portfolio, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Meanwhile, senior JDU leader Vijay Choudhary is the new Finance Minister of the state.

Here is the full portfolio list:

Sr No. Minister Portfolio 1 Nitish Kumar (CM) Home

General Administration

Cabinet Secretariat

Vigilance

Election

Departments not allocated to any other Minister 2 Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM) Health

Road Construction

Urban Development & Housing

Rural Works 3 Vijay Choudhary Finance

Commercial taxation

Parliamentary Affairs 4 Bijendra Yadav Energy

Planning & Development 5 Alok Mehta Revenue & Land Reforms 6 Tej Pratap Yadav Environment, Forest and Climate Change 7 Md. Afaque Alam Animal Husbandry & Fisheries 8 Ashok Choudhary Building Construction 9 Shrawan Kumar Rural Development 10 Surendra Yadav Co-operatives 11 Ramanand Yadav Mines & Geology 12 Leshi Singh Food & Consumer Protection 13 Madan Sahni Social Welfare 14 Kumar Sarvjeet Tourism 15 Lalit Yadav Public Health Engineering 16 Santosh Suman SC-ST Welfare 17 Sanjay Kumar Jha Water Resources

Information & Public Relations 18 Sheela Mandal Transport 19 Samir Mahaseth Industry 20 Chandra Shekhar Education 21 Sumit Kumar Singh Science & Technology 22 Sunil Kumar Prohibition, Excise & Registration 23 Anita Devi BC & EBC Welfare 24 Jitendra Kumar Rai Art, Culture & Youth Affairs 25 Jayant Raj Minor Water Resources 26 Sudhakar Singh Agriculture 27 Mohd. Zama Khan Minority Affairs 28 Murari Gautam Panchayati Raj 29 Kartik Kumar Law 30 Shamim Ahmad Sugarcane industries 31 Shahnawaz Disaster Management 32 Surendra Ram Labour Resources 33 Mohammad Israil Mansuri Information & Technology

Mahagatbandhan government formed in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.