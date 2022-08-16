Quick links:
After 31 more Ministers were inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday, Governor Phagu Chauhan allocated portfolios to them on the advice of Nitish Kumar. While the CM has retained the Home portfolio, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Meanwhile, senior JDU leader Vijay Choudhary is the new Finance Minister of the state.
#BiharCabinetExpansion | Portfolios allocated - CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Dept, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets Health Dept, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gets Finance Dept. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change pic.twitter.com/UYpvzwzJgl— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
|Sr No.
|Minister
|Portfolio
|1
|Nitish Kumar (CM)
|
|2
|Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM)
|
|3
|Vijay Choudhary
|
|4
|Bijendra Yadav
|
|5
|Alok Mehta
|Revenue & Land Reforms
|6
|Tej Pratap Yadav
|Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|7
|Md. Afaque Alam
|Animal Husbandry & Fisheries
|8
|Ashok Choudhary
|Building Construction
|9
|Shrawan Kumar
|Rural Development
|10
|Surendra Yadav
|Co-operatives
|11
|Ramanand Yadav
|Mines & Geology
|12
|Leshi Singh
|Food & Consumer Protection
|13
|Madan Sahni
|Social Welfare
|14
|Kumar Sarvjeet
|Tourism
|15
|Lalit Yadav
|Public Health Engineering
|16
|Santosh Suman
|SC-ST Welfare
|17
|Sanjay Kumar Jha
|
|18
|Sheela Mandal
|Transport
|19
|Samir Mahaseth
|Industry
|20
|Chandra Shekhar
|Education
|21
|Sumit Kumar Singh
|Science & Technology
|22
|Sunil Kumar
|Prohibition, Excise & Registration
|23
|Anita Devi
|BC & EBC Welfare
|24
|Jitendra Kumar Rai
|Art, Culture & Youth Affairs
|25
|Jayant Raj
|Minor Water Resources
|26
|Sudhakar Singh
|Agriculture
|27
|Mohd. Zama Khan
|Minority Affairs
|28
|Murari Gautam
|Panchayati Raj
|29
|Kartik Kumar
|Law
|30
|Shamim Ahmad
|Sugarcane industries
|31
|Shahnawaz
|Disaster Management
|32
|Surendra Ram
|Labour Resources
|33
|Mohammad Israil Mansuri
|Information & Technology
Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.