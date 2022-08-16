Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Bihar Cabinet Portfolio: Nitish Kumar Retains Home, Tejashwi Gets Health; Full List Here

After 31 more Ministers were inducted into the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday, Governor Phagu Chauhan allocated portfolios to them on the advice of Nitish Kumar. While the CM has retained the Home portfolio, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will be in charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Rural Works. His brother Tej Pratap has been allocated Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Meanwhile, senior JDU leader Vijay Choudhary is the new Finance Minister of the state.

Here is the full portfolio list: 

Sr No. Minister Portfolio
1 Nitish Kumar (CM)
  • Home
  • General Administration
  • Cabinet Secretariat
  • Vigilance
  • Election
  • Departments not allocated to any other Minister
2 Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM)
  • Health
  • Road Construction
  • Urban Development & Housing
  • Rural Works
3 Vijay Choudhary
  • Finance
  • Commercial taxation
  • Parliamentary Affairs
4 Bijendra Yadav
  • Energy
  • Planning & Development
5 Alok Mehta Revenue & Land Reforms
6 Tej Pratap Yadav Environment, Forest and Climate Change
7 Md. Afaque Alam Animal Husbandry & Fisheries
8 Ashok Choudhary Building Construction
9 Shrawan Kumar Rural Development
10 Surendra Yadav Co-operatives
11 Ramanand Yadav Mines & Geology
12 Leshi Singh Food & Consumer Protection
13 Madan Sahni Social Welfare
14 Kumar Sarvjeet Tourism
15 Lalit Yadav Public Health Engineering
16 Santosh Suman SC-ST Welfare
17 Sanjay Kumar Jha
  • Water Resources
  • Information & Public Relations
18 Sheela Mandal Transport
19 Samir Mahaseth Industry
20 Chandra Shekhar Education
21 Sumit Kumar Singh Science & Technology
22 Sunil Kumar Prohibition, Excise & Registration
23 Anita Devi BC & EBC Welfare
24 Jitendra Kumar Rai Art, Culture & Youth Affairs
25 Jayant Raj Minor Water Resources
26 Sudhakar Singh Agriculture
27 Mohd. Zama Khan Minority Affairs
28 Murari Gautam Panchayati Raj
29 Kartik Kumar Law
30 Shamim Ahmad Sugarcane industries
31 Shahnawaz Disaster Management
32 Surendra Ram Labour Resources
33 Mohammad Israil Mansuri Information & Technology

Mahagatbandhan government formed in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister. 

