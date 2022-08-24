Bihar: 'CBI Raids And Assembly Proceedings Unrelated,' Says BJP's Tarkishore Prasad

Ahead of a crucial floor test in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday morning, carried out raids on five Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in connection with the land-for-job-scam case. Reacting to this development, BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a ‘U-turn’ and asserted that there was no connection between CBI raids and proceedings of the Assembly.

"CBI proceedings and Vidhan Sabha proceedings are two completely unrelated subjects," Prasad told Republic, adding that the Central agency is carrying out raids based on an independent investigation it is carrying out in the multi-crore scam.

CBI raids were conducted at the residences of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad, and Lalu Yadav's brother-in-law Subhash Yadav in Patna on Wednesday morning.

'Corrupt leaders can never form a govt': Tarkishore Prasad

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said, “The way Bihar government has been working, consequences are inevitable. Corrupt leaders can never form a government under the guidance of 'Paltu Ram'. Bihar Vidhan Sabha is a government body and all the proceedings will be taken as per rules and regulations."

Taking an opportunity to hit back at its former alliance partner JD(U), BJP leader Rana Randhir Singh said, “Nitish Kumar is a ‘paltu’ minister and now we feel ashamed of being called as Bihari. Whosoever is trying to eat money of the general public will be under CBI lens.”

Taking a potshot on CM Nitish Kumar for accompanying a Muslim leader to Vishnupad temple in Gaya, former minister Rana Randhir Singh said, “Äll Hindus are feeling ashamed today after seeing a Muslim enter Vishnupad temple in Gaya. We have religious sentiments attached to our temples. Even in Mecca, Hindus are not allowed then why did Nitish Kumar allow him to enter the temple when it was strictly prohibited.”

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns

Meanwhile, in the latest update, Bihar Speaker Vijay Sinha resigned from the House and adjourned the proceedings. Addressing the Assembly, BJP MLA and Speaker Vijay Sinha insisted that he never worked partially and tried to raise the standards of the House.

Mentioning that the no-confidence proposal is vague, he rubbished the charges levelled by the Mahagatbandhan. He stated, "I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion is unclear. Eight of the nine MLAs' letters, which were received, were not as per rule".

"The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision," Vijay Kumar Sinha said in the House.