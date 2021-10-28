Bihar: Chirag Paswan Lambasts CM Nitish Kumar For 'Lalu Can Get Me Shot' Remark

Chirag Paswan, President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), lambasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, October 27, for saying that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav can get him shot, and said that the state's "deteriorating" law and order situation has generated a fear psychosis among people. Prasad had said on Tuesday, October 26, that he would ensure Nitish Kumar's 'visarjan' (political destruction) in the Bihar by-elections on October 30, to which the JD(U) leader reacted that the former could get him shot but couldn't do anything else.

"It’s ridiculous that the Bihar CM, who also holds the home portfolio, is making such statements. When the CM says this, the people of Bihar can well understand the law and order situation. The deteriorating law and order situation has created a fear psychosis among people," Chirag, the state's MP for the Jamui constituency told the reporters, according to PTI.

He further stated that, instead of making such pronouncements, the Chief Minister should take tangible actions to address Bihar's increasing crime graph according to PTI.

'Why would I shoot anyone, you will die on your own' says RJD Supremo

Earlier on October 27, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has roared after a long time in Bihar politics, responded to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark about 'shooting' during the election campaign. Lalu Prasad Yadav, national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), remarked, without mentioning Nitish Kumar, "why would I shoot anyone, you will die on your own." It is worth noting that after 6 years, Lalu Yadav addressed an electoral rally in Bihar on October 26.

RJD supremo, Lalu Yadav is running in the by-elections for two assembly seats in Bihar, Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan. While speaking at the rally, he said that one should not give up in the face of communal forces. Taking Jibe at Central government, RJD Supremo remarked that, under the BJP's government, everything is sold, including rail and ships. RJD supporters are ecstatic as they believe Lalu's entry will shift the electoral equation. All of the parties have thrown their weight behind winning these seats. It remains to be seen who the people vote for on October 30. The results will be announced on November 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI/PTI