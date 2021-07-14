Bihar CM, Dy CM Clash Over Opinion On Reproductive Health Amid New Population Control Bill

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi emphasized the importance of creating more awareness among men than women. A statement that holds a diametrically opposite view from that of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently stated that it was the woman who needs to be more aware to control the population.

Recently, while addressing to media, Renu said awareness among men is more important in bringing down the fertility rate. There was a lot of fear among men about the process of sterilization. In Bihar, the rate of sterilization of men is only one per cent, she added.

She further stated, "The facilities regarding reproductive health for women are being provided in the Government hospitals, but the benefits of such facilities will only reach women when their husbands will take them to the hospital."

Earlier on Monday, when Nitish Kumar was asked his view on the population control bill, he said, "Every state is independent to do what they want. My opinion is very clear that population control can't be attained by just making laws. When women will be educated, they will become conscious enough and the fertility rate will decrease," said Bihar CM.

However, Renu Devi quickly took a U-turn after her view differed from Nitish Kumar, and this time she skipped raising the two major issues - Sterilisation in men and more awareness among men.

"It is important for both men and women to be educated, to control the population. I want to thank Nitish Kumar, that literacy program has been successful in Bihar. The fertility rate in Bihar has decreased because the literacy rate has increased. I also appeal to men to get educated, to control the population," said Renu Devi.

Uttar Pradesh population control bill

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released the state's new population policy, which aims to reduce its growth rate to 2.1% over the next 10 years. Being India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has a population of around 220 million. A draft bill on population control has already been uploaded on the state law commission website, and suggestions will be invited till July 19. If enacted, the provisions of the proposed legislation, the entitled bill will come into action after one year from the date of publication in the gazette.

CREDIT: (With some ANI inputs)