Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Firozabad Accident, Announces Compensation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the highway accident in Uttar Pradesh which killed at least 14 people on Wednesday evening. CM Kumar also issued monetary compensation for the victims.

Kumar issues grant

The Bihar government will give Rs 2 lakh to the family of the dead and Rs 50 thousand to those who were injured in the accident. At least 14 people were killed and 31 seriously injured when a private bus collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district. The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajesh Kumar said, "The incident took place around 10 pm when the bus collided with the container. There were around 40-45 passengers in the bus and many of them were grievously injured. All of them were taken to the nearest hospital - Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai where they are being treated." He added that around 1-14 were dead and around 24-25 passengers were injured. The officer did not reveal the identity of the victims.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward said, "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the government authorities to provide the best medical attention to those who were injured in the accident and said that the accident was unfortunate and asked people to pray for the peace of those who had died and strength to their family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery.

