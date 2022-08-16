Bihar CM In Driver's Seat But Clutch & Brake With Tejashwi? Incoming Minister Denies Buzz

Amid a growing buzz that Tejashwi Yadav will be the de facto Bihar CM even as Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, JDU's Vijay Chaudhary denied this contention. Responding to the criticism of BJP leaders like ex-Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Chaudhary who is likely to get the Finance portfolio in the Mahagatbandhan government stressed that Nitish Kumar is not just in the driver's seat but also has complete control over clutch and brake. Moreover, he tore into the saffron party for allegedly belittling JDU for a long time.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, JDU leader Vijay Chaudhary remarked, "If Sushil Modi is saying this, then we consider it natural. He is feeling sad as BJP is out of power. We are not even expecting anything better from BJP leaders. They have to say this. But be assured. When the steering wheel is in Nitish Kumar's hands, he has the command over clutch, brake and everything else."

He added, "From the last election itself, JDU was feeling that there is an attempt to weaken and belittle us. When a limit was crossed, we took this decision. His initial responsibility will be to accelerate the pace of development by running this new government. He is busy with this. I feel it is premature to say anything about his involvement in national politics. Everything will be clear with time,"

When questioned about the delay in filing an FIR against convicted ex-RJD MP Anand Mohan who was allowed to visit his residence in violation of the law, Chaudhary affirmed, "The government will run very smoothly. When he came out for a court appearance but he went somewhere else. If this was illegal, you must have seen that the government immediately took action. Action was taken against the police personnel responsible for this. This is a sign of good governance."

Republic's Prakash Singh breaks the Super #EXCLUSIVE political scoop from Bihar ahead of Cabinet expansion | JDU leader Vijay Chaudhary, who is likely to get Finance Ministry in Nitish Kumar Cabinet, speaks to Republic - https://t.co/3ldHJqALF2 pic.twitter.com/yFA3OwdjqH — Republic (@republic) August 16, 2022

Cabinet expansion today

A week after Mahagatbandhan returned to power in Bihar, 31 Ministers will be inducted into the Nitish Kumar-led Council of Ministers today. They will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at the Raj Bhavan. As per sources, RJD is likely to get a lion's share in the new state Cabinet. A total of 31 Ministers might be sworn in which includes 16 members of RJD, 11 from JDU, 2 from Congress, one HAM(S) legislator and the lone Independent. Sources revealed that all 11 JDU Ministers who were a part of the erstwhile NDA government will retain their position.

On the other hand, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's brother Tej Pratap Yadav is set to find a place in the Cabinet again. Shahnawaz Alam who was one of the 4 AIMIM legislators who jumped ship to RJD in June, can also get a Ministerial berth. Meanwhile, only two Congressmen may be inducted into the Cabinet today even as the Sonia Gandhi-led party has been seeking 4-5 Cabinet berths. HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's MLC son Santosh Suman and the lone Independent MLA Sumit Singh can also make the cut.