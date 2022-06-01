Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Announces 'caste-based Census' In State After All Party Meet

In a recent development, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that a unanimous decision was made in an all-party meeting to conduct a caste-based census in the state. It is essential to mention here that the big brother of JD(U) in Bihar assembly BJP has repeatedly opposed the countrywide caste census. The state's CM further added that soon the cabinet will make a decision and the results of the caste census will be made public.

Bihar CM said, "In the meeting, we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain."

Union Min Giriaj Singh has 'no objection' to the caste census in Bihar

Earlier talking to Media, Union Minister and BJP leader had made it clear that he has no issues with caste census in Bihar. He said, "There should be stringent law for conversion in this country. I have no objections to caste census in Bihar, but the Muslims should also be brought into the ambit of caste and not on basis of religion. The infiltrators like Rohingyas and Bangladeshis should not be included in the caste census." He further added, "The Union Minister further added, "The definition of the minority should be redefined in the country as Madni himself is saying that we are not the minority. Our government's agenda is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'."

JDU’s call for caste-based census

Earlier in August 2021, a delegation led by JDU chief Nitish Kumar called on PM Modi and demanded caste-wise enumeration of the population in the country during the 2021 census. Leaders of all political parties which have members in the Bihar assembly were part of the 11-member delegation.

The long-pending demand for a caste census was revived in July 2021 after the Central government informed Lok Sabha that it will not enumerate the population caste-wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

The Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding caste enumeration of the population. Both the resolutions were sent to the union ministry of home affairs and the Centre was requested to hold the enumeration during the 2021 census.