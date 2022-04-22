Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends RJD-organised Iftaar Party Amid Strains In NDA Alliance

For the Rashtriya Janata Dal-organized Dawat-e-Iftar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to 10, Circular Road in Patna on Friday. In a picture shared by ANI, the Janata Dal (United) supremo can be seen donning a topi, and sitting with Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, the sons of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and relishing the food being served.

The JDU supremo's presence at the Iftar party arranged by the RJD has got tongues wagging as it comes at a time when speculations are suggesting a crack in the NDA government in Bihar. The two major parties of the government- JDU and BJP are at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reaches the residence of former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi in Patna for an #iftar party. pic.twitter.com/tIprKdHUf0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Fallout of RJD-JDU alliance in Bihar

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nitish Kumar-led JDU and RJD under Lalu Yadav fought alongside Congress in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. In the polls, JD-U managed to win only 69 seats while RJD won 80 seats, still, Lalu Prasad Yadav gave the chief ministerial position to Nitish Kumar, and made his younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister. His elder son, Tej Pratap, on the other hand, was made the health minister of the state.

However, after just a month in power, Nitish Kumar became a target of Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Nitish mere gor mein gir gaye toh kya hum unhe uthakar phenk dete (Nitish fell at my feet. Should I have thrown him out)?" Lalu said, in one of the rallies post-election. Nitish Kumar is said to have conveyed his displeasure at the remarks made by Lalu Prasad Yadav through the then JD(U) president Sharad Yadav and had even warned him against using such a language for him in public.

However, things did not change and in fact, Lalu's aids like Raghuvansh Prasad, and Mohammad Shahabuddin among other leaders started attacking Nitish. Unable to take the attacks, the JDU chief started diverging from the statements of its alliance partners and hailed the BJP on issues like demonetisation among others. Two months later, Nitish and Narendra Modi shared the dais in Patna at a function to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Thereafter, the JDU chief exited the Mahagathbandhan and joined NDA to form the government in Bihar. At that time, BJP had only 54 seats in the state Assembly.