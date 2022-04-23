Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Attends RJD's Iftar Party, Tej Pratap Hints 'Khel Will Happen'

After Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar paid a visit to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-organized Dawat-e-Iftar on Friday, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that the RJD will form a government in Bihar in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (U). he claimed that he had a secret talk with CM Nitish Kumar on the formation of a new government in Bihar.

Signalling that CM Nitish Kumar and his party will return to the "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, said that after Nitish's visit, his party will soon form government in Bihar in alliance with JDU. "This is politics, things keep changing here. Nitish Kumar came today. Earlier, I had put a 'No entry' board for him. Now I have put up entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came," Tej Pratap told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav called himself "Krishna" and said, "Who else is the Krishna of the Bihar politics? I am the Krishna of the Bihar politics."

Referring to Tejashwi Yadav as "Arjun", he further added, "I had declared who is the Arjun of the Bihar politics."

Claiming that he had a secret talk with CM Nitish Kumar, Tej Pratap said, "Khel will happen. Since he came, the government will be formed soon. It's a secret. I had a secret talk with Nitish Kumar."

However, his younger brother and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav denied any speculation about forming a government in Bihar with JDU. "This question does not exist. Nobody has said anything about it. Then why should I comment?", Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. "We invite everybody whether they belong to BJP, JDU or VIP," Tejashwi Yadav said.

On Lalu Prasad Yadav getting bail from Jharkhand HC, Tejashwi Yadav said that it was a happy moment for him. It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to party supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda treasury case.

RJD's Iftar party

For the Rashtriya Janata Dal-organized Dawat-e-Iftar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid a visit to 10, Circular Road in Patna on Friday. In a picture shared by ANI, the Janata Dal (United) supremo can be seen donning a topi and sitting alongside Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, the sons of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and relishing the food being served.

The JDU supremo's presence at the Iftar party arranged by the RJD is noteworthy as it comes at a time when speculations are suggesting a crack in the NDA government in Bihar. The two major parties of the government - JDU and BJP are at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation.

Other leaders also attended the Iftar party organised by the RJD. BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan also attended the event.

Meanwhile, attempting to diffuse the stresses with its coalition partner, BJP leader and Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking to ANI, said, "Me and Sushil Modi Ji had hosted Iftar and Nitish Kumar had also come there. Here, Tejashwi Yadav has hosted one and we were invited, so we have come. There is no need to make any political issue out of this."