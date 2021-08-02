Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Backs Probe Into Pegasus Controversy; Says 'Truth Must Come Out'

In a new development over the Pegasus row, on Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has backed the demand for a probe into the snoopgate controversy. Speaking over the issue, the Bihar CM said that there is nothing wrong in conducting an inquiry into the allegations of the Pegasus snoopgate row.

"We don't know who does what (snooping). So appropriate steps need to be taken in this regard. Nobody knows what has happened but people are talking about it in Parliament. Whatever it is - phones are being tapped or people are listening to conversations - proper investigation needs to be done and the truth must come out," Nitish Kumar said.

This comes as a surprise that Nitish Kumar, despite being an ally of the BJP has backed toed the lines of Opposition to demand a probe into the issue. The Opposition has barely let the Parliament function over the issue of Pegasus. Due to the Opposition ruckus, the Monsoon session of the Parliament saw repeated adjournments, thereby affecting the productivity of the Monsoon session.

The Opposition has demanded a discussion and response of the Government over the issue of Pegasus, however, while Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was responding to the Pegasus row in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Shantanus Sen snatched the statement of the IT Minister, tore it and tossed it on the chairperson.

The Congress-led Opposition has asked for a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the incident and also not allowed the Parliament to function. While the Opposition continues to make attempts to corner the Government over the Pegasus controversy, the Government has maintained that the Pegasus story has been plotted by vested interests just a day before the Monsoon session was to begin to disrupt the Parliament.

Giving an elaborate clarification over the issue, the Central Government has maintained that spying is an activity performed by the relevant agencies under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and the Information Technology Act 2000. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on August 5 will hear a plea filed by a senior journalist and others on the alleged Pegasus snooping case.

Opposition silent on previous spying controversies

The Opposition has been holding the Parliament's functioning over the Pegasus controversy, however, an RTI reply in 2013 had revealed that nearly 9000 phones and 500 emails were spied on during the Congress-led UPA Government.

The RTI reply stated, "On an average, between 7,500 to 9,000 orders for the interception of telephones and 300 to 500 orders for the interception of emails are issued by Central Government per month whereas."

The UPA Government was in power for 10 years, which means - 120 months multiplied by 7,500 phones and 300 emails (lower estimate) is the minimum number of interception orders passed by the Congress-led Central Government during the UPA era.

Another RTI reply had then stated that a total of nine law enforcement agencies, including Intelligence Bureau, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and others were authorised for 'Lawful Interception Monitoring' under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885.

Back then during the UPA era, several politicians and ministers in the Union Cabinet had also alleged that either their phones were tapped or they were being spied on. Nevertheless, on one occasion, former PM Manmohan Singh had defended his government citing grounds of national security, preventing tax evasion and money laundering as the reasons to justify phone tapping.

(Image Credit: PTI/Pixabay)