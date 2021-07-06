Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Certain Of JDU's Return To Modi Cabinet, 'PM Will Decide On Berths'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has put the onus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on accomodating Janata Dal (United) in the Union Cabinet. Amid speculations that NDA's oldest ally could be a part of the Cabinet after 17 long years, Kumar said, the JD(U) has not set forth demands for any number of berths, and the decision will be taken by PM Modi himself.

"I have no knowledge about the party's formula (for Cabinet rejig), but our national president (RCP Singh) has the authorization to make decisions. I don't think we won't be included in the cabinet. But I am not aware of the number of berths. There is no demand from our side, whatever the PM says will be done accordingly." Bihar CM told the media on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, JD(U) president RCP Singh reached the national capital on Tuesday, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, which is set to take place at 10.30 am on Thursday, July 8. As per sources, RCP Singh and Lok Sabha Lalan Singh are expected to be inducted into the Union Cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

Earlier in the day, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha had confirmed with Republic that his party will be a part of the Modi government. "JD(U) is becoming a part of the Union Cabinet. Our leader will take a call on the quantum of representation and who will get which portfolio," Kushwaha said.

Speculation about the Cabinet expansion had gained traction during the Bihar CM's visit to Delhi in the last week of June. However, he had made it clear that this was the sole prerogative of PM Modi.

JD(U) to join Union Cabinet

With this, JD(U) will be representing the Centre for the first time in 17 years. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had previously served as the Union Railways for Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government till May 21, 2004. A close ally of BJP for over two decades, the JD(U) briefly severed the alliance in 2013 over the choice of Narendra Modi as NDA's PM candidate. However, it again joined hands with the saffron party in 2017 after growing disenchantment with Mahagatbandhn ally RJD.

While the current strength of the Union Council of Ministers is 53 besides PM Modi, only 27 more Ministers can be inducted. This will mark the first-ever Cabinet expansion exercise since the NDA government assumed power in May 2019.