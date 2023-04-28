Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Defends Anand Mohan's Early Release; Says He Spent 15 Years In Jail

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended the release of Mafia-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Friday saying that many times directives related to jail procedures come from the central government and several people get released from jail. Responding to the allegations being made at his government for amending the prison norms, which led to the release of don Anand Mohan, the Bihar CM questioned as to whether there should be any differentiation made with the convicts based on who was killed.

Referring to Anand Mohan Singh, CM Nitish Kumar said, "That man has spent 15 years in jail. A person on life imprisonment has a maximum term of 14 years. So many times directives regarding jail procedures come from the central government and so many people get released. You tell me, should there be any differentiation made on the basis that a common person is killed or an officer is killed."

Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the killing of Gopalganj collector

Notably, gangster-turned-politician and former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning after being behind the bars for around 15 years. He was released under a jail sentence remission order after the recent amendment of prison rules made by the Bihar government, which allowed the early release of 27 convicts, including Anand Mohan. The government's decision created a controversy and was facing a backlash from the other political parties.

The opposition parties claimed that it was done to assist the release of Anand Mohan. BJP leader Sushil Modi has alleged that the law has been sacrificed for Nitish Kumar to stay in power with the support of RJD.

The Nitish Kumar government had reportedly amended the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012, on April 10, removing a clause that said those convicted for murder of a public servant on duty could not be given remission of their jail term.

Nitish Kumar said, "I am surprised. When this was not in place, several people used to demand it. Now when it is in place, they are opposing."

Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the killing of Bihar's Gopalganj Collector G Krishnaiah during the funeral procession of gangster Chotan Shukla in 1994. It is pertinent to mention that a local court had sentenced Anand Mohan to death in October 2007, in the 1994 murder case. However, Patna High Court later commuted it to life imprisonment in December 2008.