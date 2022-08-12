Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Defends Z-plus Security Cover For Tejashwi Yadav, Taunts Sushil Modi

In a free-wheeling interaction with the media on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar defended the Z+ security cover provided to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He was granted this second-highest level of security protection after becoming the Deputy CM of Bihar for the second time. Reacting to reports that some BJP leaders had objected to this, Kumar said, "Why should they object to it? He is the Deputy CM. They speak nonsense, it is all useless. See the work that will happen now". He also claimed that some BJP leaders routinely raked up certain issues to divide the people.

On this occasion, he also took a veiled dig at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi who asserted that the Bihar CM wanted to be the NDA candidate for the Vice President election. The JDU leader stressed, "Those who will accuse me of something and speak nonsense will get some benefit in their party. If those who were completely ignored by their party are speaking against me it is good. If someone is on a lower post, he might get a higher post". Modi, who served as the Deputy CM in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet for 10 years, was replaced by two other BJP leaders when the NDA returned to power in 2020.

Kumar continued his tirade against his former aide RCP Singh whom he accused of taking oath as the Union Minister without his consent. He said, "Why did I have to take this decision (to leave NDA)? It was the wish of all members of my party. A person whom I gave the most amount of authority did so much wrong. We supported them completely during the President and Vice President elections". While he was tightlipped about his candidature for the PM's post in 2024, he stressed the need to unite opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on Tuesday and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This will be Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.