Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Dismisses Legal Action Against Attacker, To Help In His Treatment

Hours after being attacked in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday issued a statement saying that he would not press charges against the man responsible for the incident. According to an official release of the Bihar Government, the investigation has revealed that the attacker is mentally unstable. Given the history of the accused, the CM has decided to not pursue any legal action, and instead aid his medical treatment.

"Today, March 27, 2022, while paying respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a man breached the security circle and attacked the Bihar Chief Minister, after which he was captured. After investigation, we found that the man's name is Shankar Kumar Varma aka Chotu, and his father Shyam Sundar Varma is a resident of Mohommadpur, Bakhtiarpur Nagar. After talking to the attacker, it was found that the man is mentally retarded. His family has informed that his mental state is not stable," the release by the Bihar Government read.

"Two years ago, Chotu jumped off the terrace of a 2-storey building and has also attempted suicide by hanging in the past. His wife has left him, and taken his children along with her. Keeping all these factors in mind, the investigation is being carried on. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed that no legal action be taken against him, and instead, assistance be given to him for his medical treatment," it added.

Nitish Kumar Attacked

On Sunday, Bihar CM and Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar was attacked by a man in the Bakhtiarpur block of Patna district. The CM has been on a private visit to the city for two days.

In the visuals which have gone viral on social media, CM Nitish Kumar can be seen offering floral tribute at a statue when a person rushing from behind attempts to punch him on the face. The man was immediately taken into custody for questioning.