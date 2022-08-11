A day after Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was sworn in as his deputy, Republic learnt that the Cabinet expansion in Bihar is scheduled for August 16. Sources told Republic TV that the Cabinet is to comprise 35 ministers, with RJD having 15 ministers and JD(U) 13. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) may get 4 and 1 ministries respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan has brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP MLA. A notice signed by several legislators of the Grand Alliance was submitted to the Assembly secretariat, bringing a no-confidence motion against Sinha and a floor test is expected to take place on August 24-25.

The Speaker acknowledged receiving the notice. Speaking to the media, he said, "Right now, I am still holding the position and therefore, cannot comment."

Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government

Five years after returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on Tuesday and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. The very next day, he was sworn in as the CM while Tejashwi Yadav was made his deputy.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish said, "The people in the party also had a lot of grievances, and when we sat together and discussed, then we took the decision to split. The party made the decision together (to leave NDA) and join the Mahagathbandhan."