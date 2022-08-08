Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Gets Congress Support As BJP-JDU Ties Worsen; MLAs To Meet Today

At a juncture when the ties between allies JDU and BJP are strained, the Congress party on Monday threw its weight behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan revealed that AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das will arrive in Patna at 4 pm today and all the party legislators shall meet at 6 pm to discuss the prevailing situation. Indicating that Congress MLAs are in favour of Kumar severing ties with the BJP and returning to the Mahagatbandhan fold to ensure the formation of a new government.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan remarked, "More than the formation of the Mahagatbandhan government, it is necessary that the government with BJP's ideology is removed. Congress believes in this and we have been saying that BJP has made Nitish Ji helpless. It has been BJP's habit that it does not behave properly with its alliance partners. It wants to snatch the government everywhere. Nitish Ji's ideology does not match BJP's ideology. After looking at these facts, there is a possibility that Nitish Kumar leaves BJP. All of us consider him our leader."

Maintaining that like-minded parties feel there is no place for BJP in Bihar, he added, "The democratic process entails that we solicit everyone's views. All Congress members will be present and we will discuss the possibilities. We will try to ensure our presence in a non-BJP government". On 26 July 2017, Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with BJP. Back then, Congress was also a part of the coalition government.

#BREAKING | Congress extends support to Nitish Kumar amid rift between JDU and BJP; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/HLTlJTfAUh — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022

JDU-BJP alliance in trouble

In the past few months, BJP and JDU have been at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including the liquor ban, the Agnipath scheme and the law and order situation. The latest flashpoint was JDU's allegations against its own leader RCP Singh who was a part of the Union Cabinet till July 6. Amid speculation about Singh's perceived closeness to BJP, JDU levelled corruption allegations against him and hinted that BJP was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan to orchestrate its downfall.

While JDU has called a meeting of all its MLAs, MLCs and MPs in Patna at 11 am on August 9 ostensibly to discuss the caste census issue, RJD MLAs are also meeting on Tuesday at 9 am. Meanwhile, sources also indicate that Nitish Kumar spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the political situation in the state. This has led to speculation about JDU returning to the Mahagatbandhan fold once again.