Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Dynasty Politics, Says 'Parties Destroying Themselves'

Taking on the RJD and Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticized the practice of dynasty politics in Indian polity. The Bihar CM highlighted that those parties indulging in dynasty politics are 'destroying' themselves. Highlighting the NDA regime's achievements, Nitish Kumar also asserted that the Opposition is trying to mislead on development in Bihar under his rule.

'Destroying themselves'

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Political parties are being destroyed because of dynasty politics. Gradually, all parties that have been practicing such politics are being erased. What is happening to the country's largest party in India, you can see."

#LIVE | Parties that practice dynasty politics will be destroyed. Dynasts destroyed RJD: Bihar CM speaks to Republic.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Egu4iqztrB — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2020

READ | Bihar Elections 2020: Here Are 7 Key Seats In Phase 2; Tejashwi & Tej Pratap In Poll Fray

The Bihar CM was also critical of Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar. Terming it as 'bogus,' Nitish Kumar stated that it is just a 'publicity stunt'. "Do they (Opposition) even know the basics of the promises that they have made? They do not even have the fundamental knowledge. Even if they stay true to their promise of 10 lakh jobs, they will have to provide an annual salary of more than 1 lakh crores, how will they get that?" the Bihar CM said.

READ | In Bihar, Lalu's Sons Tejashwi & Tej Pratap In Poll Fray For Phase 2; Face Tough Challenge

Phase 2 of Bihar Polls

With a voter turnout of 54.26 percent, polling for 71 seats of the Bihar assembly was completed on October 28. After the completion of first phase, each contesting party has claimed an edge over the other. In the second phase - which is set to take place on November 3 - 94 assembly seats will witness polling with nearly 1510 candidates in the fray. The second phase will witness voting for the Raghopur seat where Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav will battle BJP's Satish Kumar. Former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap will also face JDU MLA Raj Kumar Rai in Hasanpur. Polling for the third phase of the assembly elections will take place on November 7.