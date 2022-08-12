Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On Deputy Tejashwi's '10 Lakh Jobs' Promise: 'We Are Making Efforts'

Responding to the recently made promise by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav about providing several jobs to the people in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has finally broken his silence and said that efforts are being made and the government will try its best to fulfil the promise.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nitish Kumar, who recently took oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time while answering questions over Yadav's promises said, "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

#WATCH | "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked about Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs

This is in regard to the assertions made by the newly-elected Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav after he took his oath in the state cabinet. During his address to the people, he promised that 'bumper jobs' will be offered to the youth in the state by the government.

"Bihar did what the country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to poor & youth, it'll be something so grand that it never happened before," Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi said.

RJD's 10 lakh jobs promise

It is pertinent to note that during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar were at loggerheads, RJD had promised of delivering 10 lakh jobs to the people in the state if voted to power. The promise was included in the party's poll manifesto.

During this time, Nitish Kumar who was also contesting the elections while taking a jibe at the promise termed it "impractical" and further raised questions about where the party will pay the salaries from.

On the other hand, Yadav's promise also comes in the backdrop of the deteriorating job condition across the country post the COVID-19 situation when lakhs of people, including several from Bihar, had lost their jobs, thus promoting the opposition to accuse the BJP-led Central government for failing in creating job opportunities for the unemployed citizens.

(Image: ANI)