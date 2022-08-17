Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On Law Minister Kartikeya's Arrest Warrant: 'I Have No Information'

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his new Cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally RJD, controversy erupted over the induction of RJD MLA Kartikeya Singh as the Law Minister of the state. Notably, Kartikeya Singh was named as an accused in a kidnapping case before he took oath as the new minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar

Speaking to the media about newly inducted Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh's outstanding arrest warrant, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “I do not know, I have no information about this.”

Bihar | I do not know, I have no information about this: CM Nitish Kumar on Bihar law min Kartikeya Singh's allegedly outstanding arrest warrant https://t.co/LmocwcmJwM pic.twitter.com/qCF52FP0wz — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

'Taking Bihar back to Lalu's times?': BJP questions Nitish

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “If RJD MLA Kartikeya Singh had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as Law minister of the state. I ask Nitish Kumar if is he trying to take Bihar back to Lalu’s times. Kartikeya Singh should be immediately dismissed.”

Taking a potshot at the newly inducted Bihar minister, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi alleged, “Kartikeya Singh has been made the law minister so that all the cases against other RJD leaders namely, Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Ramakant Yadav can be eradicated. The question is why was he appointed as minister of the state when Nitish Kumar was aware of his arrest warrant. Even if the Bihar CM did not know about the arrest warrant, he should sack Katikeya now.”

Taking to Twitter earlier, Sushil Kumar Modi had written, “Nitish Kumar has ensured the return of the dreadful days in Bihar by filling up the musclemen in the Cabinet of the Grand Alliance government. MLAs like Surendra Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Ramakant Yadav and Kartikeya Kumar were made ministers, in whose name people tremble in the area. There are cases against these people under the Arms Act.”

Police issued an arrest warrant against Bihar’s law minister Kartikeya Singh on a kidnapping case of Rajiv Ranjan Singh which took place in the year 2014. According to news agency ANI, RJD leader Kartikeya Singh, a minister in the Bihar government, was granted interim protection till September 1 by the court in an order on August 12.