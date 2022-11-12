Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Reacts To TMC Akhil Giri's Sexist Slur On President; 'Unfortunate'

Amid major outrage over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Akhil Giri's sexist and hateful remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday condemned the derogatory comments made by the West Bengal minister and said no one has the right to make such remarks on the President. The Bihar CM said such comments were unfortunate and condemnable.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar reacted to the controversy and said, "How can anyone make such comments on the President of India? It is unfortunate and condemnable."

Hours ago, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also expressed anger and anguish over Akhil Giri's disgraceful remark. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Irani stated, "Why is Mamata Banerjee silent? This is an insult of the position of President. Her silence means that such comments have become common within the TMC party. When will Mamata sack that minister? Akhil Giri made an atrocious comment against the President. This is an insult against the highest constitutional post in the country."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Governor La Ganesan, seeking an appointment to demand the sacking of the TMC minister. In his letter to the Governor, BJP has questioned CM Mamata Banerjee's silence over the minister's sexist remarks.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed regret over the 'no action' against Giri as yet. "India's President holds the highest post in the country. Be it a TMC minister or anyone who tries to insult the President, it is an attack on the democracy of the country. The TMC minister has still not apologised to the country for his comments, and no action has been taken against him. Therefore, all this has happened under the support of the CM," Singh said.

On the other hand, BJP leader Sambit Patra led a protest in Odisha against the sexist remarks of the TMC leader, demanding the sacking of Akhil Giri.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed anger over the TMC Minister's comments and said, "He insulted the first citizen of the country with a feudal mindset. In a democracy, this kind of intolerance against gender & colour is condemnable. A few days ago, Adhir Chowdhury also did the same. I hope Mamata Banerjee, being a representative of women, takes action."

TMC minister insults President Murmu

TMC minister Akhil Giri, during a rally, dragged President Murmu’s name and insulted her. The TMC neta made the most sexist and hateful remark against the President of India, in the presence of other senior party leaders including the state Women and Child Development Minister Dr Shashi Panja, who did not say a word or even try to protest against his comment.

In a public meeting, the minister said, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?"

Meanwhile, on confronting TMC Minister Dr Shashi Panja over the remarks of her party leader, she said, “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India."