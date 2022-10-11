Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Responds To Amit Shah's Attack; 'They Don't Know Anything About JP'

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah took a clear swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking people to choose between BJP which has taken forward late socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan's principles and the Bihar CM who keeps changing sides, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, October 11, said that the BJP does not know anything about the 1974 JP movement led by the iconic socialite.

Responding to the Home Minister's attack, the Bihar CM said, "They don't know anything about the JP movement and the Independence movement. They don't have any knowledge. Were you in the JP movement? I don't want to give any importance to him by replying."

He added, "We gave them respect but they forgot everything. The people before them had a great ideology, they worked for six years. Now, these people have come. Let them do what they want. How many years has he been in politics? He got a chance after 2002. When was the JP movement? 1974. Let it be. I don't want to respond to him."

The JP movement was a political movement initiated by students in the Indian state of Bihar in 1974 and led by the Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, against corruption in the state government at that time. A number of present-day political leaders cut their teeth in the JP movement, including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav and Narendra Modi.

JDU Slams BJP Over Amit Shah's Bihar Visit

Earlier, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) took a dig at the BJP and said that the saffron party is “desperate” to come back to power after it was ousted from the state in August. “BJP has nothing to do with the ideology of Jayaprakash Narayan and Shah’s visit to Bihar shows BJP’s fear of losing the ground in Bihar after the formation of a new government in the state,” a senior JD(U) leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, HM Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Jayaprakash Narayanan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday.

He also unveiled a 15-feet high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in the Saran district of Bihar. Accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah reached Sitab Diara via Varanasi to take part in the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayan. Shah unveiled the statute on the premises of JP's ancestral house in Lala Ka Tola.