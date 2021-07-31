Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Lalan Singh's Election As JD(U) National President 'unanimous'

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday appointed senior party MP Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh as the new national chief. Lalan will replace Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who has been inducted into the new Modi cabinet and holds the portfolio of steel. On Lok Sabha MP's appointment as JD(U) president, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he was elected "unanimously".

"He (Lalan Singh) is a senior leader in the party. Since RCP took a ministerial post in the Centre, today in the meeting Lalan Singh's name was proposed and was accepted unanimously," Kumar said.

On being asked about the agenda of the JDU National executive meeting, Kumar said that the "upcoming election was discussed. Since we are part of NDA, roles are given to individuals." During the meeting, a resolution was also passed on the caste-based census.

"We have passed a resolution to continue the caste-based Census in the party's national executive meeting. Yesterday, opposition leaders met with CM & demanded the same. Parliamentary party of JDU will ask time from PM & put forth the demand of caste-based Census," said JDU leader KC Tyagi.

Quizzed about any change in JD(U) state president, the Bihar Chief Minister said that nothing is on the cards right now. The current president of the Bihar unit of JD(U) is Umesh Singh Kushwaha.

The JD-U National Executive Committee met at the party's office in New Delhi and elected Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh as its new national president. Singh, who has been a close aide of Bihar CM for several years, played an important part in shaping the party.

“Lalan Singh is made JD(U) president, our party organisational structure is such that people from all sections hold office. We are not a dynasty party. Some people are just stuck with family. His election is a good sign for the party in the coming future.” Lalan Singh is currently an MP representing Munger. Lalan has also formerly served as JD(U) Bihar unit President," JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said while announcing the party's decision.

RCP Singh steps down as JDU President

Due to the party's one person one post policy, RCP Singh stepped down as national president to take up the post of Union Minister. Singh is the Minister of Steel in the Modi 2.0 cabinet. RCP Singh had taken the post of national president from Nitish Kumar after he stepped down following the 2020 Assembly polls.