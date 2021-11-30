Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Recovery Of Liquor From Assembly Intolerable; 'probe Must'

Following reports that empty liquor bottles were recovered from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that 'it was intolerable'. Seeking permission of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha for an immediate enquiry into how the liquor bottles reached the assembly premises, Nitish Kumar said that he will direct Chief Secretary and Director General Police.

"It is not an ordinary thing if the bottles came here. The ones who are doing this should not be spared. Strict action should be taken against them," the Bihar Chief Minister said in the assembly. It may be noted that the sale and consumption of liquor are banned in Bihar where prohibition has been in effect since 2016.

"Nitish Kumar should resign immediately," says Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took to his official Twitter handle to share pictures of liquor bottles found in the premises of the assembly and claimed that it was just a few steps away from the Chief Minister's Chamber. "Under strict security and surveillance, bottles of liquor are being found in the assembly. Can't imagine what is happening in the rest of Bihar.

Tejashwi also raised the question as to how the liquor bottles reached premises in the assembly, on which Nitish Kumar said that if he was not sure of the actions being taken by the government, he can request an enquiry. Tejashwi said," This is not the answer to my question. "You are anyway in a habit of raising questions on social media, go do that," Nitish Kumar said.

"Yes, we have to ask questions on social media and tag you because you don't give answers here," Tejashwi replied.

Thereafter, Tejashwi Yadav also held a demonstration with other Opposition leaders. With placards in hand, the protesting MLAs demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister as well as the Minister of Home Affairs in the Bihar cabinet. "Can't believe the Chief Minister was making the NDA leaders pledge against liquor consumption. Also, was scolding those raising questions on Prohibition in this very campus."

विधानसभा परिसर में शराब ही शराब। यह अति है। मुख्यमंत्री सह गृहमंत्री नीतीश जी को अब एक सेंकड भी सत्ता में रहने का नैतिक अधिकार नहीं है।



मुख्यमंत्री कल इसी परिसर में NDA के विधायकों को संकल्प दिला रहे थे। जो विधायक उनसे शराबबंदी की विफलता पर सवाल कर रहे थे उन्हें वो डाँट रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/HkttaPaBDJ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 30, 2021

Image: YadavTejashwi/@Twitter-PTI