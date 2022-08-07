Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seen Addressing Event In Patna After Skipping NITI Aayog Meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday skipped the seventh government council meeting of NITI Aayog, being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 7. As the meeting was underway in Delhi, the Janata Dal (United) leader was seen addressing an event in Bihar.

The Bihar Chief Minister, on Sunday, inaugurated a programme organised on National Handloom Day 2022 in Patna.

Notably, this is the third event this month that the Bihar CM skipped in which PM Modi was present. Earlier this month, Kumar, despite being part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), did not attend the dinner hosted for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovid and also remained absent from President Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in ceremony.

Recently, Nitish Kumar also skipped a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sent his deputy.

The meeting of NITI Aayog's governing council, which includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governments and several union ministers, is presently underway at Rashtrapati Bhawan's Cultural Centre in the national capital. Notably, this the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

Apart from the Bihar CM, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also boycotted the meeting. Typically, a full council meeting happens every year but the meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first meeting of the council took place on 8 February 2015.

JD(U)'s frayed ties with BJP under scanner

Ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and its NDA ally JD(U) have been under the scanner after the latter's top leadership asserted that the party is aspiring at making a recovery as the largest political force in the state.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the National President of JD(U) recently said that his party was toiling towards reclaiming its status as the numero uno in Bihar and unfastening the setback it received in the 2020 Assembly elections, which he blamed on a conspiracy.

In the 2020 state elections, Chirag Paswan, who then headed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) pitted candidates against all JD(U) nominees, many of them BJP rebels, which saw JD(U)'s number fall from 71 five years earlier to 43.

Reacting to Lalan's comments, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said that big trouble is brewing in the NDA. He claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with his Samajwadi (socialist) background, will not be able to withstand the BJP's Hindutva agenda.