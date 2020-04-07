Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Extend Lockdown In Bihar Beyond 14th April; May Exempt Villages

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is contemplating the extension of the period of lockdown after April 14. Sources say that villages in Bihar may be exempted from the lockdown after 14th, but the urban and semi-urban areas will remain to be under lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Subsequently, Phase wise exemption of lockdown may be done in Bihar.

A top Bihar Government source said that "Bihar government is planning to write to the central Government that no trains or flights from outside Bihar to be operational in Bihar. After 14th April, lockdown to continue in Patna, including all district headquarters, subdivision headquarters, block headquarters. Villages may be exempted."

Bihar CM conducts review meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the exercises undertaken to tackle COVID-19, Encephalitis, Bird flu and Swine flu. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the course of the meeting said, "We are taking care of all the affected people due to COVID-19, especially the poor people in and outside Bihar, as the poor people affected due to any calamity have the first right on the states treasury. There is no dearth of food grains and people should stay indoors to tackle this virus."

COVID-19 in Bihar

So far, 34 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar. Out of these 34, one patient has died, while 15 have recovered. Now there are effectively 18 coronavirus positive patients in Bihar. In comparison to other states, Bihar has reported fewer cases so far. But in order to check the spread of Coronavirus at the community level, the Bihar government may soon decide to extend the lockdown period beyond 14th April, as a large number of migrant labours stranded in different parts of the country still wants to get back to Bihar. Till date, the Bihar government has provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to more than one lakh forty thousand migrant laborers in different parts of the country.

