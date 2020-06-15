Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Hold A Virtual Rally Likely In July Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, virtual rallies have become the new normal for political parties ahead of the Bihar assembly polls. After virtual rally of the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be addressing a virtual rally of the JDU likely in July. The Bihar Chief Minister has already held a virtual meeting with party workers and office-bearers of all the districts, to appraise them of the party's strategy and poll plank for the upcoming assembly polls later this year.

Bihar Minister and close confidante of Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Jha while speaking to Republic TV said, "Very soon we will have a virtual rally of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar most likely next month in July, where Nitish Kumar will address a digital rally on Facebook, Instagram, and another platform. The date of the rally is being finalized. Nitish Kumar will surely miss election rallies because they are a traditional politician and through Big election rallies, they are able to gauge the mood and the pulse of the people .campaigning on chopper would be a thing of the past. Amidst this pandemic, JDU plans to connect with voters on digital platform. Nitish Kumar is used to travelling during which he gets the ideas for the remedy of the problems of the people. In the next election, Nitish Kumar has assured irrigation facility to all farmland ."

Assembly elections on time

The election commission has started its preparation for the Bihar Assembly polls. It's most likely that in order to maintain physical distance during polling, the EC may increase the number of polling booths from seventy-two thousand to one lakh twenty thousand.

The election commission has also announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on time. Thereafter all the political parties started strengthening their presence on the digital platform to reach out to maximum voters during this pandemic.

