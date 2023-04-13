Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Meet Left Parties In Fresh Attempt To Forge Opposition Unity

After holding a meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Left party leaders today, April 13, in New Delhi. According to sources, leaders including D Raja and Sitaram Yechury will mark their presence in the meeting being organised with the 'Opposition Unity' agenda at the forefront.

Bihar CM Nitish is on a three-day visit to the national capital to unite the divided Opposition in a bid to forge an alliance for taking over the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Earlier, he also met JDU leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav at Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi. Nitish Kumar is accompanied by his deputy and JDU leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar's meeting with Kharge, Kejriwal

Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met with Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, along with JDU chief Lalan Singh. Kharge upon conclusion of the meeting, said, "Today we had a historic meeting here and discussed many issues. We all have decided to unite all (opposition) parties and fight the upcoming elections unitedly."

Notably, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi also marked his presence in the key Opposition meeting. He said, "This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country."

#WATCH | This is a historic step to unite the opposition. We will develop the vision of the opposition parties and move forward; we will all stand together for the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/S5iEupslzL — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Later in the day, Nitish Kumar went on to meet Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who lauded his Bihar counterpart for making efforts to bring all opposition parties together and extended his "complete support" for the cause.

Kejriwal said, "The country is passing through a very difficult time. This is perhaps the most corrupt government at the Centre since Independence. The situation is such that the common people are finding it extremely hard to meet their family expenditures."

"So, it is extremely necessary that the entire opposition and the country come together and change the government at the Centre," Kejriwal said, adding that the government at the Centre should be such that frees people of their problems and take the country on the path of development.