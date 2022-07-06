Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Visits Lalu Yadav At Hospital In Patna; 'Hope He Gets Well Soon'

In a recent development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Patna's Paras Hospital on Wednesday. On July 3, Lalu Yadav had tumbled down the stairs at his 10, Circular Road residence. After undergoing an MRI scan, a hairline fracture was detected in his shoulders and he was subsequently advised to bed rest for two months. However, his sugar level shot up the very same night, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

While speaking to media, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “His condition is stable now. He will be taken to Delhi today for better treatment. Doctors in Delhi are aware of his medical history. I hope he will get well soon.”

(Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Lalu Yadav at Patna's Paras Hospital; Image: Republic)

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav will be shifted to a Delhi hospital on Wednesday afternoon by air ambulance, sources told Republic TV. A day earlier, PM Modi called RJD leader and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and enquired about the health of his father.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi released a video message requesting party workers, fans and followers of the RJD chief to not visit the hospital where he is admitted as it was "creating chaos, and alleviating chances of infection". He stressed, "I would request you all to stay wherever you are, and pray for him"

Change of Guard in RJD?

In light of the deteriorating health condition of Lalu Prasad Yadav, a meeting of the RJD was recently convened. At the meeting, it was decided that while Lalu Yadav will continue to hold the key party post, all the decisions taken henceforth will have the stamp of approval of his younger son Tejashwi Yadav.

Days after the decision was taken, four of the five All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs in Bihar joined the RJD, making the principal opposition the single largest party in the 243-member Assembly. The RJD now has 80 members in the Assembly, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 77.

“The four MLAs have merged with our party. We are now the largest party in the state Assembly,” Yadav said later at a press conference, where he was flanked by the four legislators.