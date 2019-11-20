Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Won't Campaign Against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das In Saryu Rai Battle

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied his availability for campaigning against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das in the Jharkhand assembly elections. This statement from Nitish Kumar comes only a day after JDU MP Lalan Singh had lauded BJP rebel candidate Saryu Rai's crusade against alleged corruption by Raghubar Das government's - the reason he cited for the BJP denying him a ticket from Jamshedpur West assembly constituency.

While speaking to media persons in Patna, Nitish Kumar said: "What is my need in Jharkhand? I am not required." When asked 'will you campaign for Saryu Rai who is contesting against Raghubar Das?', Nitish Kumar sat in his car and did not reply. JDU MP Lalan Singh is a close confidant of Nitish Kumar and he would not have made the statement supporting Saryu Rai without the consent of Nitish Kumar.

Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge and Bihar Minister, Nandkishore Yadav said "we are not in alliance with JDU in Jharkhand, doesn't matter whosoever campaigns. As far Saryu Rai and his allegations of corruption on Raghubar Das is concerned, everyone has right to contest elections and Raghubar Das ji has led a corruption-free government in Jharkhand and I am sure the people will make him victorious."

JDU is contesting on 80 seats in Jharkhand, except for Saryu Rai's seat, and this sudden U-turn of Nitish Kumar not to campaign for Saryu Rai has political significance keeping in mind 2020 Bihar assembly election, as JDU-BJP is in alliance in Bihar. Nitish Kumar, by making his close confidante Lalan Singh speak in favour of Saryu Rai, message has been sent loud and clear to JDU cadre to provide tacit support the BJP rebel candidate.

Saryu Rai, who was a minister in Raghubar Das' cabinet has decided to contest as an independent candidate against the Jharkhand CM and expose the corruption of Raghubar Das. Rai has openly called him Raghubar "Daag" and said that 'the stains are so deep which cannot even be removed by "Modi detergent " and "Amit Shah laundry"'.

