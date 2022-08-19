Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Chopper Makes An Emergency Landing In Gaya

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing in Gaya due to bad weather conditions. The CM was on his way to survey the drought situation in the state.

Due to less rains in Bihar, the crops of farmers are getting destroyed in many districts. Therefore, CM Nitish Kumar went on an aerial tour to take stock of the drought conditions. As per reports, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is also with him, although it has not been confirmed yet.

The district administration quickly swung into action after CM Nitish Kumar landed in Gaya. After this, the district SP and top officials, including the DM of Gaya, reached the police airport. Now, a convoy has been reportedly arranged for the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to go back to Patna by road.

Earlier, CM Nitish Kumar had already expressed concern over the drought situation in the state. Last month, the CM ordered a review of rainfall assessment and sowing of Kharif crop in all the districts.

As per regional reports, the Agriculture Department was also directed by the state government to encourage farmers for alternative farming. Even after that, the monsoon remained dry in the state and there was no rain. Therefore, on Friday, the CM went out to conduct an aerial survey of several districts including Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal.