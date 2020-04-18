Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Objects UP Govt's Decision To Send Buses To Ferry Students From Kota

Bihar Chief Minister has objected to ally BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh Govt's decision to send buses to Kota in Rajasthan to ferry students back to Uttar Pradesh. Students from all across the country prepare for competitive examinations, especially engineering entrance in Kota. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has cited this as a violation of the lockdown.

Earlier adhering to the lockdown protocol announced by PM Narendra Modi, Bihar Govt had raised objections to the decision of the Kota DM issuing passes to private vehicles ferrying students back to Bihar amidst lockdown. Having lost their job, migrant labourers hailing from Bihar in different parts of the country have been flocking railway stations and Bus stands to get back to their native place.

Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, while speaking to Republic Media Network's Senior Editor over the phone, cited this as injustice and violation of lockdown.

'This is injustice'

Nitish Kumar said, "Plying of Buses from Kota in Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh to ferry students is a violation of lockdown.

This is a violation of the rules and regulations of the lockdown. This is injustice. After this, people from other states, stuck in different parts of the country will also put pressure on respective state govt to bring them back to their home state. Our migrant labourers are stuck up in different parts of the country, they will also put pressure to bring them back to Bihar on buses and special trains. Central govt should look into this. Recently, Bihar Chief secretary had written a letter to the union home secretary and Rajasthan chief secretary, for violation of lockdown by granting passes to private vehicles to ferry students back to Bihar. Many students from UP Bihar prepare for competitive examinations in Kota and UP govt have brought them back. And our poor migrant labourers are stuck in different parts. This should not happen and it's a violation of lockdown."

Earlier also Nitish Kumar had raised his objection, pertaining to violation of lockdown when UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had arranged buses for migrant labourers and dumped them on the borders of Bihar, two days after the Prime Minister had announced for nationwide lockdown on 23rd March.

So far, 15 Lakh Migrant labourers stuck up in different parts of the country, due to lockdown have registered for Rs 1000 financial assistance and food grains from the Bihar Govt. So far Bihar Govt has provided financial assistance to Ten lakh Migrants and are running relief centres all over the country through Bihar foundation. Even then migrants are constantly calling on helpline numbers of Bihar Govt, with a plea to get back to their native place. But Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an appeal to all the people to stay put wherever they are till 3rd May.

