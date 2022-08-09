Last Updated:

SCOOP | Bihar CM Nitish Seeks Time To Meet Governor; RJD & Congress Ready With Letters Of Support

Sources have revealed that Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Yadav is expected to accompany him to the Raj Bhavan. 

In a massive development, Republic has learned that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav along with other Mahagathbandhan constituents are likely to meet the Governor today. Sources have revealed that Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, and Yadav is expected to accompany him to the Raj Bhavan. 

The development hints at the possibility of the Mahagathbandhan staking a claim for the government formation in Bihar. Sources reveal that traffic police have been deployed outside Raj Bhawan, and the Bihar CM's movement is expected anytime after 1 pm. The Congress, RJD and Left are said to be ready with a letter of support. 

Presently, meetings of Mahagathbandhan MLAs at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence and JD(U) leaders at Nitish Kumar's residence are also underway in Patna. Amid the hectic parleys, BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya and state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal have arrived at the residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna. 

JDU-BJP rift

The bickering in the alliance started with the 2020 Bihar Assembly election in which NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. As BJP won more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election, it was perceived that JDU's clout in the alliance diminished. 

The friction between Nitish Kumar's party and BJP increased after corruption allegations against former Union Minister RCP Singh, who resigned from the party after a showcause notice was issued to him. After announcing his resignation from JD(U) on Sunday, Singh dubbed the party a 'sinking ship'. On the other hand, RCP Singh's perceived closeness to BJP irked the JDU, which claimed that the saffron party was planning to use him like Chirag Paswan, former LJP chief who had foiled Kumar's party's chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

