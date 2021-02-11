Bihar CM Nitish To Meet PM Modi In Delhi; BJP-JDU Alliance For Bengal Polls On Cards

A day after cabinet expansion in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. This will be Kumar's first meeting with PM after the formation of a new government in Bihar.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Delhi, where he will discuss various political issues with PM Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. The decision regarding Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party's role in the NDA will likely be discussed in the meeting.

It may be noted that LJP had decided to quit the alliance with JD(U) and contested solo in Bihar Assembly Elections, causing a political stir in the state last year. Though Paswan has expressed willingness to remain a part of the NDA, its differences with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar remains a concern for the BJP.

READ | Bihar Cabinet: 17 New Ministers Inducted; BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Is New Industry Minister

Meanwhile, Kumar's meeting with the BJP top brass has triggered speculations that JD(U) may join hands with the saffron party to contest the West Bengal assembly elections. With JD(U) joining the Union Cabinet, an agreement may be reached on a BJP-JDU alliance in the poll-bound state. Assembly polls in Bengal are due in April May this year.

Nitish Kumar had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Wednesday.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Brushes Aside BJP MLA's Ire Over Cabinet Picks, Passes Buck To Ally

Cabinet expansion in Bihar

A day earlier, 17 more Ministers including 8 from JD(U) were inducted in the Bihar Cabinet at the Raj Bhavan in Patna in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. As part of the latest Cabinet expansion, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitin Nabin, Pramod Kumar, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, Samrat Choudhary, Janak Ram, Alok Ranjan Jha, Subhash Singh, and Narayan Prasad were sworn-in from the BJP's quota. A former MP, Janak Ram is not a member of any House of the Bihar Legislature as of now. On the other hand, the new JD(U) Ministers include Sanjay Jha, Shravan Kumar, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj, Jama Khan, Sumit Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Madan Sahni.

READ | Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Dissatisfied BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Revolts; Makes Allegations

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Niraj Kumar Singh Takes Oath As Minister In Bihar Cabinet