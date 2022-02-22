Bihar CM Responds To Speculations On Being Considered As Oppn's Presidential Candidate

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday responded to speculations doing rounds suggesting that he will be considered for Presidential candidature by the opposition. Responding to media on the speculations, the incumbent Bihar CM said, "I have no idea like that in my mind." The Presidential election in India is due later this year. This will witness the 17th presidential election in India with the first election having taken place in 1952.

#WATCH | Bhagalpur: On being asked about speculations that he can be made the Presidential candidate by the Opposition, Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar says, "I have no idea like that in my mind." pic.twitter.com/Jkj8X7ptnL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Nawab Malik and his say on President

Reacting to speculations doing rounds on Nitish Kumar being considered for Presidential elections, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that Kumar's name could only be considered only if JDU severs all ties with ally BJP. He further noted that the decision to elect the next president will be taken collectively by all parties. Notably, JDU is currently a member of the NDA coalition government which is ruling Bihar.

"There cannot be a discussion on this until he (Nitish Kumar) breaks ties with the BJP. First, he should snap ties with the BJP and only then thought can be given (to his candidature). Leaders of all (opposition) parties will then sit together and think about it," Malik said

While speaking to reporters, NCP spokesperson Malik claimed that BJP would find it difficult to touch the 150 seat mark in the ongoing UP elections. He further noted that the saffron party will lose all 4 states including Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing assembly elections. He further mentioned that the process has been initiated to form an anti-BJP front at the national level in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, referring to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee meeting top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra recently.

2017 Presidental election

The last presidential election was won by NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind by a thumping 702,044 votes. Kovind defeated UPA's candidate Meira Kumar by more than 3 lakh electoral votes. The impending President and Vice President election is bound to happen by the middle of this year.

