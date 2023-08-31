Bihar CM’s ‘Desh Mange Nitish’ Posters Surface In Mumbai As I.N.D.I.A Holds The Third Meet

Just ahead of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meet, striking posters featuring the slogan 'Desh Mange Nitish' have surfaced across Mumbai on August 31, endorsing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Furthermore, welcoming posters have emerged along the route leading to the meeting venue. These posters extend greetings to prominent leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, secretary-general of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Omar Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference. The posters carry the message, 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat'.

Also, posters featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, with Balasaheb Thackeray's quote and image, were observed displaying text and graphics that criticised the Uddhav Thackeray faction

The Mumbai meeting, hosting 26 parties, aims to strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera, in an interaction with the press, conveyed that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is gaining strength, both in terms of the number of participating parties and their collective confidence. He remarked, "In the next two days, you will witness an increase in the number of parties, a surge in their confidence, and their collective morale. Simultaneously, apprehensions seem to be rising within the camp led by Narendra Modi."

When asked about the potential inclusion of Akali Dal and BSP chief Mayawati in the Opposition camp, Khera stated that the I.N.D.I.A bloc has expanded from 26 to 28 constituent parties, with more names anticipated soon. He asserted, "Several others currently aligned with the NDA are poised to join the I.N.D.I.A alliance."

