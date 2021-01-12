Bihar: Congress Meeting With In-charge Turns Chaotic, Party Workers Hurl Chairs

In yet another embarrassing incident for Congress on Tuesday, a meeting held by the Bihar state in charge Bhakta Charan Das culminated in chaos as the party workers participating in the meet hurled chairs on each other. According to sources, party workers were furious over the performance of Congress in the assembly elections and also on the candidates' selection for the polls.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Congress General Secretary in charge Bhakta Charan Das arrived in Patna to review the party functioning in Bihar after the Bihar elections.

Deteriorating performance of Congress

The Congress has been witnessing debacle after debacle in assembly as well as local body elections. The Bihar election was also a flop show for the grand old party. The party fought the assembly polls in alliance with the RJD in Mahagathbandhan. Out of the 70 seats contested by Congress, it has won only 19 seats. The grand old party with its poor strike rate proved to be the weakest link in the opposition. RJD has also pinned the blame on Congress for the coalition's loss, as the party under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav had managed to bag 75 seats, emerging as the single largest party.

The third ally of Mahagathbandhan -- the Left which contested on merely 29 seats, won 16 of them with the CPI (ML-Liberation) winning 12, a much better strike rate than Congress that contested on 70 seats.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari slammed the Congress party over Mahagathbandhan's poor show in Bihar Assembly elections. Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Elections were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on a picnic at Priyanka Gandhi's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it's benefitting BJP."

There had been talks from political circles that Congress' negotiation power for seat-sharing would reduce substantially after the Bihar debacle. Moreover, the grand old party continues to exhibit a poor show in the local body and by-elections across the country. The debacle of the party is attributed to the leadership crisis the party is facing. Congress is also considering holding elections for the position of party chief in April next year, in a bid to revive the party. Yet, the question remains if the next president will again be from the Gandhi family or the president will be elected through a fair and transparent electoral process.

