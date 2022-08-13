Bihar: Congress To Meet Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav On Aug 14 Ahead Of Cabinet Expansion

Days after Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar under the 'Mahagathbandhan government', Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Das on Saturday informed that the state Congress unit met Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav on Friday. He also said that the state unit of the party is also planning to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, August 14.

"We have talked to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi regarding the political developments in the state. We also met Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav yesterday. We will also hold a meeting with CM Nitish Kumar tomorrow in the state," the Bihar Congress in-charge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi Yadav met Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, the newly-sworn Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the upcoming floor test in the state Assembly scheduled for August 24. Notably, Congress played a major role in the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

According to ANI, a phone conversation between Nitish Kumar and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation for the change of government in the state. Back in June, when Sonia Gandhi was battling with COVID-19, Bihar CM Kumar dialled the Congress chief to inquire about her health. It was during that conversation that Nitish Kumar sought cooperation from the Congress chief for a change in Bihar. She then asked him to contact Rahul Gandhi.

While Nitish Kumar did not contact Rahul Gandhi, he asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to do so. This was how the 'Mahagathbandhan alliance' was able to come into power after Nitish Kumar broke his ties with the BJP-led NDA.

Image: ANI, PTI