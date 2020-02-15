Left Provokes Giriraj Singh In Own Backyard, 'cleanses' Ambedkar Statue He Garlanded

In another statue controversy, on Saturday, Communist Party of India (CPI) members were seen cleaning (rather, 'cleansing') a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Bihar's Begusarai. This was done after Union Minister Giriraj Singh had garlanded the statue during his visit to his constituency.

Justifying their action, the Left workers said that the statue was cleansed because CPI is not a religion or community-based party but follows humanity, and Giriaj Singh is said to give out communal statements. The left also accused the Begusarai MP of being a Godse follower.

Incidentally, Giriraj Singh has on the same day been summoned by BJP party chief JP Nadda for one of his communal remarks. He had made almost one per day in the lead-up to the Delhi elections.

Singh's visit to Begusarai

On Friday, Union Minister and Bihar BJP MP Giriraj Singh pulled up the Begusarai SP over the law and order situation in his constituency. The BJP MP was visiting his constituency when the villagers complained to him about the Bihar police, at which point he had picked up the phone.

Giriraj Singh could be heard saying, "Don't hide the poor condition of your law and order management. Why are protecting the culprit? It is not right that cops will barge into anybody's house and start taking away women and other people for interrogation. It is not enough to just be honest. Why is the police becoming the judge?"

Giriraj Singh was purportedly talking to the SP about the alleged murder of a person named Prince. Post his phone conversation with the SP, the BJP MP assured the villagers of appropriate action.

