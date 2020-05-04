Bihar Deputy CM Attacks Tejashwi, Says RJD Misleading Migrant Labourers On Rail Fare

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for misleading migrant labourers. Modi, who is also the state finance minister, declared that the government has not taken any rail fare from the students stranded in Kota. Modi said that RJD is engaged in political gimmick and is not serious about the threat of coronavirus.

Sushil Modi while attacking Tejashwi said, "RJD is only involved in political gimmick. Sometimes they announce that they are willing to send 2,000 buses and at times they come up with financing 50 trains. Imagine the plight of students and labourers being ferried on buses covering a distance of 2,000 kms from south or west India."

Modi further added, "Our government has decided to reimburse the rail fare of all the migrants and additional Rs 500 will be paid to all migrants who will stay in quarantine for 21 days. Those ways a minimum of Rs 1,000 will be paid to all the labourers. The Bihar government has not taken any money from any migrants for their return back home."

Modi also attacked Lalu Yadav alleging that when he was the Railway Minister, he had donated Rs 38 crore to Bihar government for Kosi floods, which was contributed after employees donated salary of one day.

Tejashwi Yadav trains gun at Nitish

Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also announced that the Bihar government would reimburse the rail fare and provide additional Rs 500 to all the migrant labourers. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had been making noises to bring back migrant labourers attacked Nitish Kumar through a video on Facebook Live.

He said, "Nitish Kumar has become indecisive. He is changing his decisions. Why aren't the labourers provided train tickets instead of assurance money being reimbursed."

Politics heat up

With Bihar assembly polls round the corner, Tejashwi is eyeing the votes of the migrants. Rough estimates suggest that there are around 40 lakh migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of the country. Bihar expects the return of at least 10 lakh migrants, for which approximately nine hundred trains will be required.

Bihar CM has announced the incentive that those migrants who get back to Bihar will be paid a minimum of Rs 1,000 for their rail fare and allowance after they complete their quarantine of 21 days. Nitish Kumar has taken this decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the community level. Any migrants returning back home from some other state are also facing large scale hostility from the villagers, who are forcing the migrants to stay in quarantine for 21 days.

