Bihar Dy CM Frowns Upon Mahagatbandhan's Manifesto, Alleges Double Standards Of RJD & Cong

Weighing in on the manifesto released by the Mahagatbandhan on Saturday, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi contended that the opposition cannot deliver on these promises. The manifesto makes several promises such as 10 lakh jobs to the unemployed, changes in MNREGA, pension scheme, housing scheme for street vendors, farm loan waiver, end to political interference in bureaucracy and corruption in police stations and reduction of electricity rates. Moreover, the opposition alliance in Bihar has assured that it will bring in a law to annul the three farm laws cleared by Parliament.

Taking a jibe at RJD and Congress, Modi alleged that the parties that had perenially indulged in land-grabbing were now talking about the welfare of farmers. In a veiled reference to the promise of 10 lakh jobs, the BJP leader claimed that the erstwhile RJD government would provide employment only in lieu of money. As per the Mahagatbandhan's seat-sharing formula, RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI and CPM are fielding candidates from 144, 70, 19, 6 and 4 constituencies each. They have declared the entire list of 243 candidates.

महागठबंधन ने आज जो घोषणा पत्र जारी किया है, उसमें जिंदगी भर जो पार्टियां जमीन हड़पती रही, वो आज किसानों की बात कर रही हैं, जो लोग पैसा लेकर नौकरी देते रहे, आज वो नौकरी की बात कर रहे हैं। ये लोग केवल घोषणा कर सकते हैं, कुछ दे नहीं सकते : बिहार उपमुख्यमंत्री, सुशील कुमार मोदी pic.twitter.com/OzZxrTJG6Q — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 17, 2020

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The NDA alliance comprising BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP is yet to release its manifesto.

