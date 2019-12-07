SHOCKING: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Evades Questions On 5-year Old Raped In Darbhanga

In a shocking response to the rape of a 5-year old in Darbhanga, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday evaded reporters questioning the same. Visuals show the Deputy CM walking away when asked about the incident. Police has arrested the accused -an auto driver, revealed Deputy Superintendent of police.

Bihar: 5-year old girl allegedly raped by auto driver in Darbhanga, accused absconding

Police arrest auto driver for five-year old's rape

Speaking to ANI, Police have revealed details about the case, "A few hours ago there was a complaint filed in Sadar police station about a 4-5-year-old girl being raped. The accused was identified as Tettar Sahani, a resident of Bhawanpur village. An FIR has been registered and further action is being taken against the accused. The girl was playing along with her friend and the Tempo driver took her to a nearby garden and raped her."

Meanwhile, the victim who is in critical condition has been hospitalized. She is currently undergoing treatment. Her parents filed a complaint after the child was found missing for several hours.

SHOCKING: Stung Unnao cop gives clean chit to rape accused, says 'nothing abnormal found'

Tejashwi Yadav condemns 5-year old rape in Bihar

Reacting to the heinous act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar had become a rape state. He added that after Buxar, Samastipur, Gopalganj, now Darbhanga had been added to the list. He alleged that rapists' morale is at sky-high levels as the Muzaffarpur child gang rapists were protected by the government.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

Unnao Rape victim passes away at Safdarjung Hospital due to cardiac arrest

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting a local court in Rae Bareli on Thursday. at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint in March against the two accused. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

Unnao victim's father demands 'Hyderabad encounter'-like fate for daughter's rapists

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend in December 2018. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail on Friday.