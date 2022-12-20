Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Calls NHRC Probe In Hooch Tragedy 'propaganda'; Hints At BJP's Role

'It is propaganda to defame the state,' said Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probing the hooch tragedy, on Tuesday. Addressing the media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report presented in the Parliament and questioned why the teams of NHRC did not visit Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, like Bihar.

'If they've or have been sent...'

A team from NHRC comprising nine members earlier in the day arrived in Bihar’s Patna to investigate the incident reported last week from Bihar’s Saran district in which over 60 people were killed after consumption of spurious liquor at a local joint. The team arrived after the Commission sent notice to the Bihar government over the incident.

"Where were these people 4 months ago when BJP was in power? It should be asked if they've come here or have been sent," said Yadav while addressing the media.

Opposition parties accused the Modi government of using the NHRC and NCPCR to harass political opponents and advised it of not wasting such resources to gain electoral mileage. In a statement, the Congress, RJD, JD-U, Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party, DMK, NCP, and Shiv Sena condemned the "brazen attempt" of the government to seek political mileage from the hooch tragedy in Bihar, where several people died consuming spurious liquor.

"We like-minded opposition parties condemn this brazen attempt to seek political mileage from such a devastating tragedy. We condemn the use of the NHRC in such a brazenly partisan and political manner which is an insult to the memory of those who have died as well as their families," the parties said.