Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Chargesheeted By CBI In Land-for-jobs Scam With Lalu & Rabri

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav as well as his parents Rabri Devi & Lalu Prasad Yadav, both former Chief Ministers of Bihar, in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

This is the second chargesheet in the case, and also names 14 others. As per inpits, the new chargesheet was filed in light of information and documentation that emerged after the initial chargesheet in the case was submitted, and also because the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

The chargesheet was filed in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. The CBI has allegedly named AK Infosystems and a number of alleged intermediaries in the case along with members of the Lalu Yadav family.

Why RJD claims Tejashwi Yadav had no role

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav reacted to the CBI's move and said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has dragged the name of Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi in the chargesheet of Land-for-Jobs case. The country knows that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was not the Railway Minister of the country at that time (his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was). What was his age at that time?"

"Tejashwi had said before and after the meetings of the Opposition parties that the Bharatiya Janata Party is very nervous and his name can be dragged, and the same thing came out in the open."

Lalu's tenure as UPA minister under lens

As per PTI, the CBI has alleged that favourite candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures, without any advertisement or public notice, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009,

The agency claims that substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, either directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly-discounted rates