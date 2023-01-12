'Bihar Education Minister Is Most Uneducated; Should Be Sacked': RS Prasad Tells Arnab

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday hit out at Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar and said that he is the most uneducated and utterly illiterate as far as India's civilisation and cultural traditions are concerned. He also demanded that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader should be sacked immediately.

In an anti-Hindu comment, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) minister Chandrashekhar claimed that Ramcharitmanas which is written by 16th-century poet Tulsidas spreads hatred.

In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Education minister of Bihar is most uneducated. He is utterly illiterate as far as India's civilisation and cultural traditions are concerned. Ramcharitmanas is not a document of hate as he says, it inspires the whole of India."

"Maryada Purushottam Ram is universally applauded be it Sabri or Nishad Raja the whole life of him. Would any minister make such a statement against the sacred text of any other faith? Much less at an official convocation ceremony?" the former Union Minister added.

'I see a pattern of Hindu hate sentiment': RS Prasad

He said that Chandrashekhar should be sacked immediately. "Nitish Kumar, please stop playing with the sentiments of Hindus. The essence of Sanatan Dharma, Maryada Purushottam, should be respected."

On Nitish Kumar's statement that he is 'not aware' of the Bihar Minister's comment, the BJP MP said, "Is Nitish Kumar in Himayala or Canada or Atlantic, where is he? The media and social media are everywhere. The minister is repeating it. He doesn't know about it."

"I see a pattern of Hindu hate sentiment. I would like to convey that Hindu sentiments, Sanatan's essence, respect for their Holy Books, and respect for their Holy Gods are matters which we take very seriously. India is a country where all Holy Books and Gods are respected," Prasad added.

The Patna Sahib MP said that Lord Ram unifies and inspires India. "He eats the half-eaten fruit by Sabri and makes Nishad a king and respects him. All political ideologies which have sought to negate or belittle India's Sanatana Dharma have been shown the door by the people of India," he said.